SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,555,276 shares.The stock last traded at $38.58 and had previously closed at $38.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

