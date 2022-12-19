SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,718. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.