Spring Capital Management LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD opened at $173.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

