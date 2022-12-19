Spring Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.3% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

