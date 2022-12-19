STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $54.24

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.24, but opened at $52.62. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 5,380 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

