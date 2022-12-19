STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 241,653 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

