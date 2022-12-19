Stargate Finance Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002153 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.52 million and $4.62 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

