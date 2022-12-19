Status (SNT) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Status has a market capitalization of $78.78 million and $2.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00220365 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,809,860 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,895,809,859.941419 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02056734 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,877,168.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

