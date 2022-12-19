Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $65.63 million and $4.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,726.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00375405 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023094 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00865419 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00093740 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.00 or 0.00603794 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00263700 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,361,089 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.