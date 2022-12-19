Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 274,303 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 222,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. 45,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

