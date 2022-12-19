Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.69. 54,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

