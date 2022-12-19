Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 9,322 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 116.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 38.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,224. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

