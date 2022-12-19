Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,823.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 547,315 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $709,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 106.5% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 321,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of HT remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Monday. 1,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.16%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

