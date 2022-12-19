Stifel Nicolaus Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $477.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $477.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.14. 5,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,041. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

