Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 19th (AEP, AJRD, ALSSF, BAX, BNOX, BRFS, DBOEY, DPSGY, DSITF, ELEEF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 19th:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

Get American Electric Power Company Inc alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $241.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $340.00 price target on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $171.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.