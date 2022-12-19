StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

