StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.