StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Neovasc Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.11.
Neovasc Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
