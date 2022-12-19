StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

