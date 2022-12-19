StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

