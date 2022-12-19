StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.80.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 385,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
