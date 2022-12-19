StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSYGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

