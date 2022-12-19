StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of UBFO opened at $7.05 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
