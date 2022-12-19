StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.05 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

