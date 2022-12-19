STP (STPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.58 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. STP has a market cap of $47.77 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00016425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00220081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02779705 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,009,211.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.