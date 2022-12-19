Streakk (STKK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $424,735.50

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Streakk has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $424,735.50 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $235.92 or 0.01420078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $865.72 or 0.05225591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00489101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.01 or 0.28979450 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 232.92717589 USD and is up 26.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $325,162.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars.

