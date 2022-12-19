Strong (STRONG) Trading 46.5% Higher This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $835,283.83 and approximately $167,278.78 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00036121 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.30 or 0.05363587 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00489670 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,848.35 or 0.29013192 BTC.

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

