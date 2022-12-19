Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald Sells 56,527 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $469,174.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sumo Logic Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 959,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
