Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NYSE SUN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sunoco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

