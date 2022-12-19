Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.38. Suzano shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 7,866 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUZ. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Suzano Dividend Announcement

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 38.55% and a return on equity of 77.19%. On average, analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Suzano by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Suzano by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Suzano by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Suzano by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

