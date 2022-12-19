SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.14.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $213.40 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

