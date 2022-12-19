Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $40.09 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,946,740,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,536,534,718 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

