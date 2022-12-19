Swipe Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $99.37 million and $5.16 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.67 or 0.05301295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00488314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.53 or 0.28932869 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

