Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

