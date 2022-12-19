TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TaskUs Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% during the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

