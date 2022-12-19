TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.
TaskUs Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
