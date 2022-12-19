TD Securities Cuts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$10.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

