TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

