TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

