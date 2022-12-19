Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 3,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

