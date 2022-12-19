Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $3.99 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,203. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

