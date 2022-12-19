Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 214 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.69. 54,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

