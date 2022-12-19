Tenset Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $237,345.04 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $131.35 million and $237,345.04 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05321947 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00488864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.93 or 0.28965405 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,501,126 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

