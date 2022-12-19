Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Terex stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,486. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 886.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

