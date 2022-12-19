Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77.78 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $773.21 million and approximately $77.78 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007459 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00026177 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000844 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007705 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,555,745,235 coins and its circulating supply is 5,983,463,453,105 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
