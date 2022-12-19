TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $196.02 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00069062 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00052817 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001058 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007638 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021229 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,994,461 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,226,130 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
