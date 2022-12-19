Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.55 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

