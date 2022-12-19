TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Harlan F. Weisman Buys 50,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 50,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,491.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.