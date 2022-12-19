The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AES traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 5,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AES by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

