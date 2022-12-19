The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AES traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 5,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

AES (NYSE:AESGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AES by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.