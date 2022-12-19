The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

