The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $185.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.