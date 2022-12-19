The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

