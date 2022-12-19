The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 339,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. 122,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

